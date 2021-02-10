Agyeman-Manu, Kan-Dapaah to face Appointments Committee today

File photo:Vetting of ministerial nominees begins today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is billed to begin the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees from today, February 10, 2021.

The committee is likely to prioritize the appearance of the health minister first as a result of the situation of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.



“Priority will be given to some ministers, in particular, Health because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, and probably he will be the first minister to be considered by our committee followed by those other ministers of National Security and Finance,…” the Ranking Member of the Committee, Haruna Iddrisu told the House a week ago.

At least some 46 persons have been nominated to fill various ministerial portfolios including regional ministers in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term of office.