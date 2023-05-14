Ahanta West NDC for the first time elects a woman as parliamentary candidate for 2024

NDC parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West Constituency, Mavis Kuukua Bissue

Source: John Adogobah, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress of the Ahanta West constituency has elected Mavis Kuukua Bissue as the parliamentary candidate in the 2023 parliamentary elections held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The fresh voice beat the 2020 parliamentary candidate Emmanuel Okumi Andoh with a 137 votes difference. Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh pulled 668 of the total valid votes cast representing 45.1% whereas his contender Mavis Kuukua Bissue had 805 representing 54. 4% of the valid votes.



This will be the first time a woman will be contesting on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency.



No woman has ever led a political party in the Fourth Republic in the Ahanta West constituency.

Her victory wasn't surprising as most sympathisers and floating voters had been calling for a time to test the competence of a woman.



Development and welfare of the constituents are her key priorities and had started with her KUKUA BISSUE BOATENG FOUNDATION by organising free health screening, apprenticeship programmes, educational assistance, supplying of food stuff to the three senior high schools in the constituency and many more.



Indeed there is a fresh voice for a new dawn.