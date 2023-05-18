0
Akuaku is not a serious politician, her defeat was well deserved – Analyst

Sdbdj.png Member of Parliament for Domeabra-Obom , Sophia Karen Edem

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political strategist William Owusu Ansah has slammed the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku (Domeabra-Obom MP who has switched to Ayawaso Central).

According to him, the defeat of the MP was well deserved since she failed to respect her constituents and the party.

In his view, it made no political sense for a sitting MP to abandon his people and chase after a new constituency.

"She deserved to lose the primaries. She is not a serious politician. She keeps shifting from one constituency to the next. The NDC as a party must punish her for what she did. She’s everywhere. What is the matter with her? Tell her that I, William Owusu Ansah, believe she is not a serious politician. If I were a member of the national executive, I would have advised the party to punish her. She showed no regard for the party or her constituents. What is the logic behind what she did? You are a sitting Member of Parliament in one constituency, but you have decided to move to another. It’s a good thing she lost.”

"Some people keep joking about being politicians, and she is one of them. What she did was heinous. She lacked strategy and did not consider her options before deciding to run in a different constituency.”

