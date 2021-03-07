Akufo-Addo appoints EC’s Sylvia Annoh as Denmark Ambassador

Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral, Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh

Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh, has been appointed by Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark.

Sylvia Annoh's name is among the first list of Akufo-Addo’s ambassadorial appointments under his second administrations.



Before her appointment, she served as the spokesperson for Ghana’s Electoral Commission from 1993 to 2015 and later became Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission.



Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh holds a Master of Governance and Leadership degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in addition to a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the same institution.



Other names in the ambassadorial list include, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama, who has been named to head Ghana’s mission in Washington DC, United States of America, and former Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. (rtd) Obed Boamah Akwa, who has been nominated High Commissioner to Egypt.

Some of the ambassadors who served in President Akufo-Addo’s first term have, however, maintained their roles.



The president has presented the list to the Council of State to be considered for ambassadorial roles in his second term.



Find full list below:



