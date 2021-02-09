Akufo Addo appoints National Security Coordinator and deputy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Major Gen. Francis Adu Amanfo (Rtd) and Mr Edward Kwaku Asomani, as the National Security Coordinator and Deputy National Security Coordinator respectively.

According to a circular signed by Chief Director at the Ministry of National Security, Lt Col, Ababio Serebour (Rtd), the appointment took effect from Monday, 8 February 2021.



Prior to this appointment, Joshua Kyeremeh occupied the office of the National Security Coordinator.

He died on 18 January 2021, at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, while receiving treatment for COVID-19.



img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/631/63100819.jpg"align="middle">