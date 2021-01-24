Akufo-Addo deserves praise for listening to calls to cut size of gov’t – Afenyo Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

The Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin has asked Ghanaians to applaud the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reducing the size of the government.

The President of Ghana has said that he intends to run the country with 85 Ministers as compared to 126 which he used in his first term as President.



This comes after most Ghanaians especially on social media criticized the President who claimed in his first term that he was coming to protect the public purse but run a large government size.



The President has since released a list of 46 nominees for Minister and Regional Minister-Designates who are pending vetting by the Appointments Committee.

But speaking in an interview, Afenyo-Markin indicated that this is an indication that the NPP government is a listening government and needs plaudits for this move.



“I think the government ought to be commended for listening. Let us rather applaud the government for being bold to reduce the size of Ministries. That to me is laudable and ought to be applauded.”



On criticisms of creating a new ministry called the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Afenyo-Markin indicated that it’s necessary because the government will want to provide the public sector with the needed support.