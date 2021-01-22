Akufo-Addo drops Joe Ghartey, Gloria Akuffo from his list of ministers

Joe Ghartey and Gloria Akuffo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not reappoint Gloria Akuffo and Joe Ghartey, former Attorney and Minister of Railways Development, respectively, to serve in his second government.

Ms Akuffo is replaced by her former Deputy, Godfred Dame.



Joe Ghartey for his part has been replaced by Former Energy Minister John Peter Amewu.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also been reappointed minister-designate for the Information Ministry.



The president submitted the list of ministers Parliament on Thursday, January 21.



In all, Mr Akufo-Addo submitted names of 27 persons to be vetted and, subsequently, considered for approval as ministers of state.

Among the 27 are former Deputy Ministers in his first term.



The list also include Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who has been nominated Minister of Education.



His former boss, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has also been appointed as the Minister-designate for Energy.



