Akufo-Addo has not released any list of deputy ministers - Presidency

Akufo-Addo in a group photo with newly sworn in ministers

The presidency today, March 29, 2021, has officially reacted to a supposed deputy ministerial list reported by a local news portal, the Ghana Guardian.

“This list/report is completely FAKE, kindly disregard. The President has NOT released any list of Deputy Ministers. If and when he does, you’ll see it here first,” Director of Communication at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, posted on Facebook.



The now refuted list contained over twenty nominees with a number of 'nominees' coming from parliament.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first batch of ministerial nominees were vetted and approved by parliament earlier this month, they have since been sworn into office.

The last nominee awaiting approval or otherwise is Finance and Economic Development nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta, whose swearing-in was deferred till last week.



He was indisposed on medical grounds as he traveled to the United States for post COVID-19 complications.



Sixteen regional ministers have also been passed by the legislature but the president has underlined that they will not be given deputies in the dispatch of their mandates.