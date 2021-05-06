Akufo-Addo must sack non-performing ministers, appointees - NPP man

Richard Zinleri, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Branch Manager in South Korea

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Branch Manager in South Korea, Richard Zinleri, has been advised not to tolerate non-performing Ministers and government appointees in the second term of his Administration.

“Any Minister or appointee who showed laxity in the performance of his or her duties must be sacked as soon as possible by President Akufo-Addo,” Richard Zinleri exclusively told Kwaku Dawuroon ’Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“He [Akufo-Addo] should not be afraid to fire and as far as I am concerned, he has to be ruthless. Anybody who is seen not to be delivering should move and let somebody else come in,” he added



"He should be vigilant and work with those who demonstrated patriotism, the tenacity of purpose, and commitment to the good cause of the nation."

According to Richard, Zinleri governance is about serious business.



Therefore, it was expected of government appointees to be selfless and focused in their respective fields of endeavour to bring the government's vision to fruition.



He added that Mr Akufo-Addo is fully aware that if his appointees fail, the New Patriotic Party Party (NPP) will pay the political price in the next elections hence will not waste time in changing the non-performing ministers.