Akufo-Addo swears in 20 new High Court judges

The 16 judges from the Circuit Court were all promoted to the third highest court

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in 20 new judges of the High Court following their promotion.

The 16 judges from the Circuit Court were all promoted to the third highest court of the bench following recommendations by the Judicial Council.



The newly sworn-in Justices are; Kwame Polley, William Appiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Amponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae,Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.



The rest are Rosemary Baah Tosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adelaide Abui Keddey, Harry Acheampong- Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah- Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.



President Nana Akufo-Addo while swearing them in said his government will continue to invest in infrastructure for the judiciary in order to ensure justice delivery is improved.



According to the President, the government is currently putting up 16 bungalows across the country to accommodate High Court judges in the various regions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo urged the judges to ensure that they deliver justice without fear or favour.



He said the government is committed to improving infrastructure to ensure that the judiciary is able to work properly.



For his part, Justice Kwame Polley on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President and pledged to work according to the provisions of the laws of Ghana.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



