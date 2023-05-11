All smiles as Adwoa Safo ‘makes peace’ with Chief of Staff

The photo of the two women smiling was shared by Adwoa Safo on Facebook

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared photos with the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in what looks like a reconciliatory moment between the two women.

Attached to the two photos, the MP spoke of how confident she is in their party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), while assuring the public to remain confident in them to turn around the fortunes of the country.



“The New Patriotic Party(NPP) is all we have and it remains the sole platform and vehicle through which the Prosperity and Development of our dear Country Ghana will be realised.



“Regardless of the difficulties and challenges of today, we cannot and will not fail our people.



“Development in Freedom,” she wrote.



The two women were in the news sometime in 2022, during the period when the MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was away from the country, and from her parliamentary duties, for many months.

In that period, there were several claims that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had also made attempts at getting her back into the country, to help the government of the day achieve some of its work in parliament.



In one of such moments, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, claimed that the Chief of Staff had to pay an amount of GH¢120,000 to Sarah Adwoa Safo, as a means of getting her to return to the country to vote on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The photos shared by Adwoa Safo are the closest the two women have been seen together since that period.



See Sarah Adwoa Safo’s post, plus the photos she shared below:





