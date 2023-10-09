Another #OccupyJulorBi House protest in the offing

Some Protesters at the first edition of the #OccupyJulorBi House protests

The Democracy Hub, the group that organised the #OccupyJulorBi House protests, has announced its intention to hold another edition of the demonstration in the coming days.

In a statement, the group indicated that the protest would take place from December 1 to December 31, 2023, at 'Julorbi House', and aims to draw attention to a range of concerns surrounding governance and democracy in Ghana.



The group expressed their deep-seated concerns regarding the state of the nation under the leadership of the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The group cited several pressing issues as motivating factors behind their protest.



These include the persistent high levels of unemployment among Ghanaian youth, economic mismanagement among others.



“Democracy Hub believes that the President’s stewardship of this country demonstrates incompetence, a lack of integrity, routine abuse of power and greed.



“We are perturbed high levels persistent unemployment among the youth; and the level of economic mismanagement that has jeopardized the future of young people as well as pushed nearly millions of Ghanaians into poverty. We are further concerned about the deteriorating press freedom, extra judicial killing, and the prosecution activities for democratic reforms,” part of the statement read.

The picket, themed #OccupyJulorBi House and #JustResign, the statement noted, will call on the President of Ghana, to resign immediately or be impeached by Parliament.



“We demand the urgent prosecution of corrupt officials, including persons in the president’s family and inner circles who have contributed to what has been described by a former cabinet Minister as “a friends, family and Concubines Government,” the group continued.



It added also that the protests will also serve as a platform to educate Ghanaians on the need for a new Constitution. They explain that the current constitution of Ghana, 1992, is not fit to deal with the current challenges facing the country.



“We believe in progressive constitutional reforms that will provide a better framework for social equity and economic justice for our people; as well as help confront the abuse of power and impunity more squarely,” the statement added.



The first edition of the #OccupyJulorBi House was organized from September 21 to September 23, 2023.

Although on the first day, the demonstrators clashed with the police as they accused them of violating the rules of the demonstration, the group continued the protest to register their displeasure against the government.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Below is the full statement by Democratic Hub







NW/AW

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



