Apam Tragedy: 13 teenagers did not engage in social vices - Gomoa West MP clarifies

A photo of some of the deceased

Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan Mensah has squashed claims that the 13 teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach were involved in unacceptable acts in the country.

According to the MP, these teenagers went to the beach to swim as they do regularly on Sundays.



He reiterated that the incident that occurred on March 7, 2021, was accidental and not attributed to any negative tag.



“As unfortunate as the situation is, the media, through the active collaboration of some persons, have pushed into the public domain, hugely inaccurate reports. These young people only went to the beach to swim. It's something they do regularly. They were not there to engage in any undesirable social vices as widely reported in the media. As the MP for the area, I would like to advise our media practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage in such a crucial time,” Mr Gyan Mensah said.



He made this clarification during the funeral ceremony of the deceased held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Apam.



A mass burial ceremony was held in the Apam Community this morning to bid farewell to the teenagers who ranged from the ages of 12 and 17.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson and other government delegations were present to support the families.



An amount of GH¢36,000 had earlier been given to the families. This was donated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mavis Hawa Koomson also gave out GH¢1,000 each to the two survivors.



