Apam Tragedy: Emotional Hawa Koomson sheds uncontrollable tears at funeral of 13 teenagers

Emotions were very high at the burial rites and funeral ceremony of the 13 teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach a week ago.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson who was the President’s representative at the funeral held at Apam on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, could not hold back her tears as she watched the lifeless bodies of the 13 lost souls lie in state.



As captured by the cameras present during the ceremony, the usually tough Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East was overtaken by the intensity of the situation so much so that she burst into unrestrained tears.



Attempts to console her seemed futile as the only thing that could at the moment control her tears was her handkerchief which she intermittently used to wipe her sorrow which was manifesting in tears.



On Sunday, March 7, 2021, some teenagers who went swimming at the Apam beach reportedly went missing and a subsequent search for the missing children revealed that they had been carried away by the sea in the course of their fun time.

A search that was mounted for the children resulted in the retrieval of the 13 bodies who are being buried today.



Watch the moment Hawa Koomson broke down below:



