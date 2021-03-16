Apam Tragedy: Security agencies must boost visibility at beaches - Minister

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has tasked security agencies in the region to boost their visibility, especially at the beaches.

She averred that doing so will be in line with enforcing presidential directives on beach ban and also help forestall incidents like the March 7 tragedy that claimed the lives of over a dozen young people at Apam.



“The president said and reiterated that he had banned visits to the beaches. Security agencies, we plead with you, we want to see you very visible. Very very visible, we want to see you at the various beaches.



“Some say the children had evaded detection but I feel if we are extra vigilant we can save a lot of lives. I know you have been busy since the incident happened, you haven’t rested on your oars since the incident but we need to do more,” she said.



Assan was speaking at a funeral ceremony held today for victims of the tragedy at the Apam St Luke Hospital.

The minister stressed that there was an urgent need for young people to be counseled to get over the incident.



Government through the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture donated GHC10,000 to the family of each of the victims. Two boys who survived the incident were also presented with 5,000 cedis each.



