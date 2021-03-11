Apam disaster: Mother shares story of how she heard her son’s death

12 bodies in total have been retrieved from the sea

Faustina Amissah, the mother of a 14-year-old Junior High School One (JHS) student, has shared the terrifying details of how she heard the demise of her son.

Faustina Emmissah’s son, Christopher Amissah, was part of the over 2O children believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 who drowned after swimming in the sea at Apam, in the Central Region, on Sunday 7th March 2021.



District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono, who confirmed the news to the media, stated that said eight bodies were retrieved from the sea on Monday 8th March 2021.



“We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning. We are collaborating with the DCE. My investigator is also there. So very soon, we will continue to mobilize the bodies to see how many we have lost,” DSP Osakono told the media.



Narrating the ordeal to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, mother of 14-year-old Christopher, said she left her son at home but couldn’t find him when she came back.





According to her, Christopher usually assisted a neighbour on Sundays and so she assumed Christopher was with the neighbour as usual when she( Mother) returned from church



“Christopher was at home when I was leaving for Church on Sunday 7th March 2021 since he had close from Sunday. When I came back, Christopher was not home, but I was not alarmed because he usually assists a neighbour on Sundays and so when I couldn’t find him, I assumed Christopher was with the neighbour as usual. It was around 5;00pm when a friend of his informed me that my son had been carried away by the sea. I wanted to go to the sea shore, but I was prevented. I was in the house when his friends brought his sandals and his shirt. That was when it dawned on me that my son had died”, Madam Faustina Emmissah told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



