Apam drowning: Angry gods pacified with 1 cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam

The Chiefs and people of Gomoa Akyempim in the Central Region have begun performing rituals to avert a recurrence of last Sunday’s drowning disaster that killed 13 teenagers.

They died after swimming at the Apam beach on Sunday 7th March 2021.



Fetish Priest and priestess revealed that following their consultation with the deities of the land are ‘fuming with rage’ and are demanding one big cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons on schnapps.



According to the Queenmother of the Apam, Nana Essel Botchwey, the gods revealed to them during the consultation that they(gods) have been offended and must be pacified.



She explained that the victims strayed into a ‘no go area’ of the sea when they went swimming hence the calamity that befell them.

Meanwhile, Sumankwahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council Nana Okofo Nana Annan told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that Ghanaians and children of today, in particular, should learn how to respect directives issued by traditional authorities to prevent such needless deaths in the future.



A mass burial for the 13 deceased has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



