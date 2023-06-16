Archbishop Agyinasare meets US government

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare with a US govt Official

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has disclosed that he had a meeting with officials of the United States government in Washington on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

In a post shared on Facebook, Archbishop Agyinasare described the meeting with officials from the office of the US President, Joe Biden, as productive, even though he did not disclose its purpose.



He also said that he had the honour of being the main celebrant at the Sub-Saharan African delegation programme during his time in the US.



“Thanking God for a productive meeting with President Biden’s administration yesterday at the US Department of State Headquarters.



“I gave a speech; God honoured me, and I was the chief celebrant of the Sub-Saharan African delegation. Thanks for your prayers,” the Archbishop wrote.



Meanwhile, back home, the 14-day ultimatum the chiefs of Nogokpo gave for Agyinasare to appear before them over his “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement expires today, Friday, June 16, 2023.

During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces. In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume; that was where our hotel was, and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it, but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft, and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.



Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public.



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.

The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against them. They said he was to appear before them to explain the comments he made.



View Agyinasare’s tweet plus pictures from his meeting with the US government below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:













IB/WA