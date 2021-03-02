Arrested tramadol abusers face court prosecution – Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah has averred that persons who are arrested for the wrongful use of tramadol will face the law.

He explained though people who are found culpable are not put out publicly, to avoid putting fear in others, the law duly takes its course.



Touching on drug abuse in the Ashanti Region, the substantive minister-designate said, “When we make the arrest, we don’t parade them publicly especially, when you do swoop, you see some weapons, etc and you come and show it to the public, you keep frightening people so what we do is that, when they are arrested, they are sent to the court, prosecuted and if the judgement is given in your favour, fine. If it is not in your favour, then the law deals with them.”



He indicated that the youth are being educated on drug abuse and the need to safeguard their lives.

Simon Osei Mensah highlighted that this education is done by the Regional police commander.



“Some members of the security council have been educating the youth and some people in the Ashanti region on the media landscape, especially on the radio. The Regional Police Commander, the Crime Officer goes on air to educate the people against the use of all these drugs,” he added.



