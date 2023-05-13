1
Asawase: Angry delegate attacks EC official as police cracks down on delegates taking pictures of ballots

Asawase Vote Taking.jpeg Voting commenced at 11:30am in Asawase

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Voting finally commenced at Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region after chaos erupted due to the late start of the elections.

The National Democratic Congress is having its presidential and parliamentary elections in all constituencies in the country.

The Asawase election, which took place around 11:30am has been very smooth.

However, the only unfortunate incident GhanaWeb has witnessed so far is that some delegates have been capturing their votes with their mobile phones.

GhanaWeb can report that so far, all delegates who tried taking pictures, have had their phones seized by either the police or an electoral commission officer.

However, one delegate who had his phone seized by an EC officer, thus after taking the picture, aggressively went to attack the EC official for his phone.

