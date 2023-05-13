6
Asawase: One person collapses as Muntaka's supporters trade blows with Masawudu's camp

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

One person, a woman, collapsed during a heated clash between supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, and his competitor, Muntaka Masawudu.

The clash heightened during the arrival of Mohammed Muntaka, which witnessed series of dramatic scenes including mobbing, hooting, and the pelting of stones.

Amid the clash, two people sustained injuries from stones pelted at them, while a woman also collapsed.

The unidentified lady, believed to be a supporter of Masawudu Mabarick, was rushed to the Manhyia hospital.

The unidentified woman was seen lying flat on the ground.

Meanwhile, an investigation conducted by GhanaWeb has revealed that the lady in question, who is an asthmatic patient, collapsed after the asthma attack.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb said her attack was not related to stone pelting or blowing tension.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the two candidates have accused the police of looking on while the unfortunate incident was happening.

