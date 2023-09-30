Assassins, aliens, foreigners – NPP UK man labels #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters in the UK

Felix Hamilton, an executive of the United Kingdom branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has labelled anti-government protesters as persons bent on destroying the image of Ghana.

Hamilton was leader of a counter demonstration outside the Ghana High Commission in London on September 29, 2023.



He led a dozen protesters holding placards praising government as opposed to another group that gathered outside the premises to hold a UK version of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



“We cannot let assassins, aliens, foreigners to destroy the image of Ghana,” Hamilton is heard screaming into a megaphone in a video sighted by GhanaWeb as shared on Twitter (now X).



In another video, he accused the anti-government protesters of not being Ghanaians shouting that they were Togolese or Somali.



“If you are a Ghanaian show your face, you are not a Ghanaian. Somalians, asylum seekers. You are not Ghanaian. The guy is not a Ghanaian, he is from Somalia. You are not Ghanaians, go to your country and let’s conduct our campaign,” he is heard saying.



The #OccupyJulorbi protesters continued their picket few steps from the pro-government one with Metropolitan Police standing in between the two groups.

They later accosted Ghana’s diplomat Papa Owusu Ankomah as he used the back door ostensibly to evade the protesters.



He told the ambush protesters that he could not meet with them because he was going somewhere, before entering his vehicle and leaving them as they called him out for his conduct.



#OccupyJulorbiHouse



Your old people you want us to respect.



