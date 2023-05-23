Assin South NDC aspirant to champion skills training, business development

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Stephen Kofi Baidoo, the elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin South Constituency, has pledged to champion skills training and business development for the youth.

He said he would champion the free enrolment of the youth into an apprenticeship for skills and vocational training as the centre of his leadership to ensure the creation of wealth to reduce poverty in the area.



“I believe that regardless of the background, all youth should be provided the opportunity to reach their full potential through a well-developed and coordinated education and skills training to address their needs and aspirations.



“This is because youth employment issues are a major concern since they affect the welfare of young people and potentially the long-term performance and stability of every economy,” Baidoo said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



The youth, he said, would also be assisted with training tools and business support mechanisms to grow and expand to employ more.



Whilst commending the party and delegates for reposing confidence in him, he called on the rank and file of the party to bury their differences before, during and after the parliamentary primary.



He vowed to go all out to resolve any upheavals in the party as soon as possible to present a united front in the 2024 polls.

The political exigencies in the constituency, according to him, required a collective effort underpinned by party peace and cohesion to snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



To him: “The nearly two decades of political dominance by the NPP in the area has nurtured poverty and deprived the people of basic infrastructure to improve their standard of living.



“Therefore, I have come up with a plethora of well-thought-out workable solutions to emancipate the people from the myriad of challenges born out of NPP’s incompetent leadership.”



For the party, he reminded the teaming supporters to remain focused as it galvanizes massive grassroots support for a landslide electoral victory in the 2024 polls.



He stated that considering the tremendous work the NDC was doing towards attracting more floating voters as well as members of other political parties to their fold, he was confident the party would form the next government of the day.