'Be warned' - Henry Quartey serves notice to unauthorized users of sirens in Accra

Henry Quartey is the minister-designate for Greater Accra

Being a long-standing menace especially in Accra, one that has been almost impossible to curtail, Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional minister-designate has said that he will ensure that politicians who abuse the use of sirens and strobe lights are dealt with.

He said that the growing menace of people in power discriminately abusing the use of the sirens in the city is what has encouraged a new trend of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly those in SUV vehicles, to also weave through traffic, blaring unauthorized sirens.



Without mincing words, he told the Committee in response to a question posed to him during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on the wrong use of sirens in the city and how he hopes to deal with them.



“What I am about to say will not be nice in the ears of [my] colleagues (MPs). The abuse of sirens. When given the nod, I would ensure that the abuse of sirens and blue lights are minimized. This is an innovation I want to bring to the region,” he said.

Ghana's laws are clear on the offense that should be meted to people who abuse the use of sirens: offenders of the regulation are liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both.



Henry Quartey, who is the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, was before the Committee to be vetted on his nomination for the ministry of the Greater Accra region.