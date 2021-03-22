Bono East Regional Minister resumes office

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, on Monday assured the people of the Region of mutual cooperation in his administration to ensure peace and unity in the area.

He noted that this policy will include all to participate effectively in the decision making process to improve quality input and output for the Region, saying “together we work, together we stand to succeed”.



Kwasi Adu-Gyan gave the assurance when he officially resumed office on Monday morning at Techiman as the new Bono Regional Minister.



He observed that with the support of the people in the Region, he would be able to discharge his duties with commitment.



He pledged to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and work hard to improve the socio-economic development of the people in the Region.



Mr. Gyan said he will collaborate with stakeholders such as the traditional authorities, government agencies and MDCEs in delivering his mandate to unveil strategic plans and policies to improve the general development of the area, particularly focusing on health and education.

Mr. Gyan before his new appointment was the immediate past Director-General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT.



He is a native of Jema in the Kintampo South District of the Region. He had his primary education at the Jema Methodist Primary School and continued at New Era Preparatory School, Korle Gonno, Accra.



He had a short seminarian education at the St. Hubert's Minor Seminary, in Kumasi and abandoned his dream to become a Roman Catholic priest for secular education at Tamale Secondary School, where he obtained his GCE 'O' Level certificate in 1978. In 1979, Mr. Gyan enrolled at Konongo Odumasi Secondary School for his GCE 'A' Level certificate. Further, in 1995, he obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Information Systems at the DeVry Institute of Technology Chicago, Illinois, and USA.



Mr. Gyan currently holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Information Systems in the year 2000 from the DePaul University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.



GNA