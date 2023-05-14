But for our quick intervention, there would have been no Asawase election - NDC regional chairman

Ashanti regional chairman of the opposition NDC, Andrews Nana Kwasi

Correspondence from the Ashanti region

The Ashanti regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Andrews Nana Kwasi, has disclosed that the initial agitation over venue selection which characterised the Asawase election took the intervention of his able executives and himself before settling for the final venue.



The Asawase NDC delegates election, which was supposed to start at 7:00 am, started around 11:30 am due to misunderstandings. GhanaWeb learned that there were contemplations over the selection of venue by the supporters of the two candidates, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak (MP) and Masawudu Mubarick.



However, the regional chairman reacting to this disclosed that the delays resulted from the electoral commission's inability to bring its equipment on time, which is suspected to have a link with the court injunction.



He also disclosed that protests over venue selection by supporters of the two candidates played a major role in the delay but expressed happiness over how their quick intervention settled the final venue.

He has however expressed joy over how the election process within the region has so far been successful.



Speaking to the media after a visit to the Asawase polling centre at Central Mosque in Kumasi, the chairman disclosed that so far, all the constituencies he had visited including Asawase, had seen smooth progress.



According to him, he was very optimistic that the elections were going to end very successfully, and that the right persons were going to be selected.