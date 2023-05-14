0
Menu
News

But for our quick intervention, there would have been no Asawase election - NDC regional chairman

Andrews Nana Kwasi Ashanti regional chairman of the opposition NDC, Andrews Nana Kwasi

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti region

The Ashanti regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Andrews Nana Kwasi, has disclosed that the initial agitation over venue selection which characterised the Asawase election took the intervention of his able executives and himself before settling for the final venue.

The Asawase NDC delegates election, which was supposed to start at 7:00 am, started around 11:30 am due to misunderstandings. GhanaWeb learned that there were contemplations over the selection of venue by the supporters of the two candidates, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak (MP) and Masawudu Mubarick.

However, the regional chairman reacting to this disclosed that the delays resulted from the electoral commission's inability to bring its equipment on time, which is suspected to have a link with the court injunction.

He also disclosed that protests over venue selection by supporters of the two candidates played a major role in the delay but expressed happiness over how their quick intervention settled the final venue.

He has however expressed joy over how the election process within the region has so far been successful.

Speaking to the media after a visit to the Asawase polling centre at Central Mosque in Kumasi, the chairman disclosed that so far, all the constituencies he had visited including Asawase, had seen smooth progress.

According to him, he was very optimistic that the elections were going to end very successfully, and that the right persons were going to be selected.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: