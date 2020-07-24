General News

Choose your words carefully - Kweku Baako cautions Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has been cautioned to 'choose his words' carefully following some comments he made on the banking sector.

According to media reports, Bishop Agyinasare, during a virtual service wondered why locally-owned banks like uniBank, GN Bank, and UT Bank could not have been salvaged by the Bank of Ghana during its financial sector cleanup exercise.



I have been asking myself: So, for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, under whose time as Minister of Finance, we had the best economic growth rate of 14 per cent, there was nothing we could do with his bank? What about Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, who introduced or expanded susu banking and had branches than any commercial bank with more customers? Then, my own Amoabeng, who helped me grow my money to my first $100,000, which I withdrew and gave out for the building of the Dome, as part of my contribution. Could nothing have been done to salvage some of these great institutions?” he queried.



This has however generated some criticisms.

Kweku Baako Jnr. adding his voice to the debate said even though the Bishop does not engage in 'pastoral buffoonery' if he is going to talk politics, he should be 'prepared for some reactions'.



"Pastor this pastor that if they want to talk politics they must prepare for some reactions; he’s (Agyinasare) more decent than some of the others; he is not part of those I consider as fake; I don’t think he engages in pastoral buffoonery . . . I’ve admired him for a very long time but I have heard him making a lot of comments . . . " he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

