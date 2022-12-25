0
Christmas should remind us to live in peace – Catechist

File photo of a Bible

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Mr George Owusu Asomaning, Catechist and Caretaker of the Kokoado Presbyterian Church, has called on Christians to let the celebration of Christmas remind them to live in peace.

He said Christ demonstrated love to mankind through his birth, death and resurrection and Christians needed to emulate this love for mankind to guarantee peace in the nation.

Mr Asomaning gave the Christmas day sermon on the theme: “Shalom.”

He explained that Shalom which was the Hebrew for the word peace, should always remind Christians to pursue peace.

“There is no need for bickering, backbiting and turbulence among us especially when Ghana has the majority of people claiming to be Christians.”

Mr Asomaning reminded the congregants to lead lives worth emulation within their communities.

Members of the congregation danced and praise God for keeping them till another year.

Source: GNA
