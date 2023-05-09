Confusion looms over disqualification of two NDC aspirants at Sunyani West

Ernest Ayesu and Evelyn Akantoa

There is uncertainty about the current standing of two aspiring parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sunyani West constituency as the party heads to the polls on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This is after the dailyguidenetwork.com reported that Ernest Ayesu and Evelyn Akantoa, had been disqualified from the race.



But at the same time, the report said that no such determination had been made yet.



According to dailyguidenetwork.com, his disqualification comes after a committee held that he was unfit to contest the seat as he has not lived in the constituency for the required number of years.



Another contender, Evelyn Akantoa, has also reportedly been disqualified following concerns about her membership in the NDC, in addition to other allegations of falsifying documents.

However, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee and Deputy General Secretary of the NDC in the constituency, Mustapha Foyoo Gbande, said the two had not been disqualified.



He explained that there is no substantive decision on Ernest Ayesu and Evelyn Akantoah.



He added that the candidates have temporarily been placed on hold, awaiting a final determination of the issues surrounding their candidature.



YNA/AE