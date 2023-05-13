10
Congratulations for the landslide victory - Kojo Bonsu concedes to John Mahama

Kojo Bonsu And John Dramani Mahama.jpeg Kojo Bonsu and John Mahama

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Bonsu, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conceded defeat in the just-ended presidential primary.

The former mayor of Kumasi, congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama, his only contender at the polls, via a social media post even before counting and declaration of results ends.

He posted a congratulatory message to Mahama which read: "I have placed a call to H.E John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.

Just as I've indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I'll continue to serve the NDC party. Thank you."

The race for the NDC flagbearership came down to Kojo Bonsu against Mahama after the last-minute withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

The Electoral Commission is getting ready to announce winner of the presidential primary soon.



