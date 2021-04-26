Dan Botwe is competent and a sharp brain - Dr. Asah Asante

Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has showered praises on the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe.

Dan Botwe was vetted and approved by the Appointments Committee in Parliament after his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He is four terms Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Dr. Asah Asante believed Hon. Dan Botwe is a competent leader.

He was very optimistic about the Local Government Minister's performance and prayed he succeeds in his efforts to revamp the sector.



"Dan Botwe is competent. His eyes are like that of an eagle and sees everything. He is a very sharp brain," he extolled him.