‘Did Mahama pay my school fees or give birth to me?’ – Koku Anyidoho slams supporters for attacking him

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized supporters of former President John Dramani Mahama for attacking him due to his decision not to support Mahama's presidential bid.

Koku Anyidoho claims that he has decided to back Dr. Duffuor because of the way Mahama treated the late president John Evans Atta Mills after his untimely death.



Anyidoho firmly stated that he could not lend his support to a candidate who failed to honour the late president, emphasizing his principled stance against Mahama.



"President Mills died and you refused to build Asomdwee Park and I have taken a principal position that because you refused to build Asomdwee Park, I will not support you, is that my crime?" he said. "You have done nothing to honour the memory of President Mills. Is that my crime not to support John Mahama, Did Mahama pay my school fees? Or did he give birth to me?"



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on May 13, 2023, Koku Anyidoho also questioned the basis for the attacks on him by supporters of John Mahama, asking if he was a slave to the former president and if he could not live his life without supporting him.



"So, because Koku Anyidoho has taken a position not to support John Dramani Mahama, so it is a crime? Why, am I a slave to John Mahama? So, I can’t live my life minus John Mahama? What kind of country is this?" he added.





