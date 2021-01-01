Don’t be stingy with your tithes in 2021 – Agyinasare to Ghanaians

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Lead pastor of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has asked Christians to cultivate the habit of paying their tithes in 2021.

According to him, tithing is one of the surest ways of acquiring financial freedom and authority over ones finances.



The concept of paying tithes has created controversy in and outside the church. While some people are of the view that tithing is a way for pastors and ministers to get rich, others hold that as Christians, the payment of tithes should be well embraced.



Speaking during the 31st watch-night service, Rev. Agyinasare challenged persons who encountered serious financial crisis in 2020 to resort to tithing in 2021 for a financial breakthrough.

“In 2021, be faithful towards kingdom financing. Don’t miss your tithe. Be faithful to God. Bless your pastor, give towards church projects and give to the poor and you will reap the benefits. Wondering why your finances are not encouraging? Try tithing,” he said.



Watch the video below



