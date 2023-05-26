Don’t make unrealistic promises because you want to gain power – Mahama told

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

A political analyst has recommended to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate to present Ghanaians with well-tailored, practical policies that are based on quality standards and are measurable to persuade Ghanaians to vote for the party in 2024.

Nana Kwaku Duah slammed the previous president, claiming that he failed to think beyond the box and changed from one promise to the next to get people to vote for them.



He stated that it began with the promise to remove ex-gratia and has now moved on to the collapsed banks, pledging to reinstate those that were unjustifiably closed.



“Former President Mahama first promised to abolish ex-gratia when he realised it was a constitutional clause that could not be readily changed. He is aware that this has legal backing and that it would be tough. As a result, the guarantee has changed. The effort has changed from ex-gratia to bank rehabilitation.



What I mean is that the NDC must devise methods and think outside the box. If they continue to campaign in the same manner, they will make no difference. They would make any difference because those in the middle class look at topics, conditions, and circumstances before voting and will tell you that both the NDC and the NPP are the same.”

On the matter of bank failures, he stated that some of them willfully broke the law, causing the banking sector to collapse.



“If Mahama is going to make promises, the restoration of banks should not be one of them.”



Some of the issues that occurred at some of the banks were careless. Are you suggesting you’d reinstate these reckless banks’ operating licences? This promise must be carefully considered because it may be the magic that aids the NDC. The party should be managed and avoid political rhetoric.”