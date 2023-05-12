Dr. Duffour is finished in NDC, he's fallen into the trap of the 'dark horses' - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says some "dark horses" are within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and these horses have set a trap for former Minister for Finance and Presidential aspirant of the party, Dr. Kwabena Duffour; unfortunately he has fallen right into the trap.

The trap, he noted, was for Dr. Duffour to take legal action against the party to postpone their Presidential primaries scheduled on Saturday, May 13.



A petition has been sent to the Electoral Commission and Election Committee of NDC under the signature Kofi Kukubor, Head of Research and Strategy with the campaign team of Dr. Duffuor stating the voters' register or photo album of the party for 220 constituencies contains several discrepancies that render the register incomplete or inaccurate.



Speaking on Agoo FM in Nkawkaw on Friday, May 5, 2023 to wrap up his 4-day campaign tour to the Eastern Region, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor lamented; “ . . we are going to the polls on 13th May but we have not received the register which is going to be used for the election. So my campaign team is demanding for the release of the register. We have written to the party so we are waiting for them. There are rules and regulations about any election. My name could be conspicuously missing during the day of the election, what will I do in that situation. Am I going to fight or what, no. Reason we want to get access to the register to ensure that all qualified delegates are on the register.”



Dr. Duffour and his team are seeking these remedies:



1. Postponement of the May 13th Presidential Primaries.

2. Stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the voters register.



3. Clean the register within an agreeable time frame to ensure free and fair election.



4. To save the image of the NDC so that the party can have a credible voice so that the party can speak on national election matters when the need arises.



But to Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Dr. Duffour has played right into the hands of those people in the leadership of the NDC he describes as "dark horses".



"The dark horses in the NDC are at play...I would say this is the third trap. This trap is for Dr. Kwabena Duffour."

According to him, Dr. Duffour is "finished in the NDC...Kwabena Duffour is finished so far as the NDC is concerned. This is a game that there are certain forces there that I call them the 'dark horses'. All they wanted was for Dr. Duffour to go to court and he has also gone to court".



The former NDC Central Regional Chairman stated that the plan by the orchestrators of this plot was to present Dr. Duffour as an enemy to the party.



"It is about nothing but that being pushed to go to court and then letting the grass root that he is an enemy of the party. So, he is done; that's all!"



He made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



