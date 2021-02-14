Draft bill to allow law faculties run professional course in the pipeline – Godfred Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate

Attorney-General (AG) and Minister for Justice-designate, Godfred Dame has said he will ensure the passage of the law to enable equal access to professional legal education if the Appointments Committee of Parliament approves his nomination.

Mr Dame made the comments when he appeared before the Appointments Committee on Friday, 12 February 2021.



The AG and Minister-designate disclosed that there is a draft bill that will make it possible for various law faculties across the country to run the professional law course.



Mr Dame said: “...There is a draft amendment to the Legal Profession's Act, Act 32 in the pipeline which will bring the professional aspect of legal education to the faculty level.

“If I am approved, I will make sure the law is passed for all and sundry to access professional legal education and I think that would solve the problem..."



Currently, only the Ghana School of Law offers the Professional Legal Course for the millions of Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree holders.



