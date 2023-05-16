3
Menu
News

Duffuor calls Mahama to congratulate him

Dr Duffuor NDC And John Mahama NDC Polls Dr Kwabena Duffuor has called John Mahama to congratulate him on his win

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that he has received a call from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, congratulating on his win.

Sharing this via a tweet, the former president of Ghana said that the former Minister of Finance, together with the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have each called him to celebrate his win with him.

“Both Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu have called to congratulate me for my 98.9% victory in Saturday’s presidential primaries.

“The contest is over. Cooperation is what we need to build #TheGhanaWeWant,” he tweeted.

John Mahama received an overwhelming endorsement in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC, polling a total of 297,603 votes representing 98.9%.

Ahead of the Saturday, May 13, 2023, elections, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor announced a last-minute withdrawal from the race.

Watch as the Electoral Commission declared John Mahama as presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
NDC primaries: Here are the MPs who went unopposed
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
Related Articles: