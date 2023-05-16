Duffuor calls Mahama to congratulate him

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has called John Mahama to congratulate him on his win

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that he has received a call from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, congratulating on his win.

Sharing this via a tweet, the former president of Ghana said that the former Minister of Finance, together with the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have each called him to celebrate his win with him.



“Both Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu have called to congratulate me for my 98.9% victory in Saturday’s presidential primaries.



“The contest is over. Cooperation is what we need to build #TheGhanaWeWant,” he tweeted.



John Mahama received an overwhelming endorsement in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC, polling a total of 297,603 votes representing 98.9%.



Ahead of the Saturday, May 13, 2023, elections, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor announced a last-minute withdrawal from the race.



Watch as the Electoral Commission declared John Mahama as presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress below:







