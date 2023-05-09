20
Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Dr Kwabena Duffuor.jpeg Dr Kwabena Duffour, NDC presidential hopeful

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The lawsuit specifically named as respondents the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.

According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

An earlier communique from the camp of Dr. Duffour alleged certain irregularities and concerns regarding the integrity of the upcoming primaries, prompting him to seek legal intervention.

AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
