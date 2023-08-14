Dumelo to go unopposed as last contender for Awayaso West Wuogon NDC primaries withdraws

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, is set to go unopposed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

This, comes after the two men challenging John Dumelo for the candidature of the NDC dropped from the race.



Lawyer Moses B. Acheampong, the last Dumelo contender to drop from the race, stated, in posts shared on X, on Sunday, August 13, 2023, that he would no longer be contesting.



He pledged his support to the actor cum politician and promised to help him snatch the seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“After careful consideration and extensive discussions with the rank and file of our party, I have resolved to withdraw and support @johndumelo as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency going into the 2024 general elections.



“As we build on the progress, we made with Dumelo's leadership in 2020, I am certain that this continuity allows the NDC to present a consistent candidate for two major elections (2020 & 2024) and reinforces our determination to replace the underperforming Lydia Alhassan,” he wrote.



Nuamah also announced his support for his one-time political rival in the race for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary slot for the party, John Dumelo.



Nuamah and Dumelo, despite being colleagues in the showbiz industry engaged in heated political banter when Dumelo, the NDC aspirant in the 2020 polls, accused the former of back stabbing him with a decision to contest him at the primaries.



The Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries, is one of over a dozen primaries, that the party postponed with the view to resolving internal issues before holding their primaries.



The duo engaged in a heated exchange on UTV during which Dumelo said among other things that they were not friends anymore whiles Nuamah vowed that he was never going to step down in his first shot at a political position.



