Eight arrested for election offenses during NDC primaries – Police

The police said it is also investigating a parliamentary candidate for possible infraction

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of eight individuals for various election-related offenses and disturbing the peace during the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), held on May 13, 2023,

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, the suspects, namely Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani, and Bejando Emmanuel, were apprehended at their respective voting centers across four constituencies in the country.



The statement from the Ghana Police Service reads: "The Police have arrested eight suspects throughout the country for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, 13th April 2023."



It further provides details on specific incidents: "Specifically, suspect Yaro Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters, while Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre at the same constituency."



Continuing with the arrests made in other constituencies, the statement adds: "Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region."



"At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting centre for personation, while at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence."



The Ghana Police Service highlighted the status of the suspects, stating: "Five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigation."





Additionally, the statement mentioned that the attention of the police had been drawn to a viral video: "Meanwhile, the attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region."



Lastly, the Ghana Police Service assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and security: "The Police would like to assure the public of its commitment towards ensuring peace, security, law and order at all times."











GA/SARA