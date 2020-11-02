Election 2020: PNC launches manifesto, promises free healthcare and education up to university level

Flagbearer of PNC, David Apasera

The People's National Congress (PNC) at an event held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on November 2, 2020, has launched its policy document ahead of the 2020 December 7, presidential elections.

The party also used the event to outdoor it's running mate Pastor Devine Ayivor as well as persons who are contesting as parliamentary candidates on the party's ticket.



Outlining highlights of the manifesto, the flagbearer of the party, Mr David Apasera said the party over the years has been responsible for proposing some social policies which even though badly implemented by previous and the current government have immensely inured to the benefit of Ghanaians.



Among such policies include the National Health Insurance Scheme, the School Feeding Programme and the Capitation Grant for public basic schools and Junior High Schools.



The party has thus proposed in its 40-page 2020 manifesto document, to implement similar social policies which include free education for Ghanaians starting from kindergarten through to the university.



According to the PNC flagbearer, Mr David Apasera, the policy which is the party’s flagship policy for the 2020 campaign, if implemented will ensure that Ghanaian students and parents are spared the stress of paying for education.

Among the free things the PNC is promising also includes absolute free healthcare delivery which will be catered for by virtue of one being a National Health Insurance cardholder.



On healthcare, the PNC again has promised to build six new state of the art hospitals for the various security agencies across the country.



Portions of the manifesto also covered agriculture in which the party has among other things promised to increase poultry production and institute a ban on the importation of frozen chicken into the country after its first two years in office.



The PNC, Flagbearer, Mr David Apasera called on Ghanaians to vote massively and ensure a PNC victory come December 7, 2020 as it is the surest way Ghana will be guaranteed development in the next four years.