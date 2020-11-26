PNC outlines plans to solve unemployment when voted into power

File photo: The PNC is number 9 on the ballot paper

The Youth Organizer of the People’s National Convention, Mark Ewusi Arkoh has shared that the PNC will do away with unemployment of young graduates through strategic policies in entrepreneurship, agriculture and industrialization.

Speaking on YFM’s new initiative on the Ryse N Shyne show dubbed ‘Youth Decide’, Mark outlined: “The major problem we are facing as a country is unemployment."



"The PNC Manifesto is talking about creating the opportunity for young graduates to become entrepreneurs. So we would not be having a backlog of a chunk of students who are graduates and not gainfully employed."



"We will turn those people into entrepreneurs and they will become people who can create job opportunities for their friends to be able to help us develop our economy."



"Apart from that our industrialization policies have a bigger break regarding our educational sector. When people or industries employ, what they do is, they send much money and training in the same people they have employed. So immediately, we need to have a system where graduating from school would not be that much of a problem getting a job."

"Agriculture happens to be the backbone of our economy. PNC will acquire lands which will belong to the state. This is to ensure that anyone who wants to go to farming will have a farm to start. We will also provide start-up capital for anyone who wants to go into farming”.



He assured that the PNC when voted into power, will set up practical jobs for Ghanaians and as such the country should consider the party as an option that can steer the affairs of the country in the right path.



‘Youth Decides’ is a concept under YFM’s political power building initiative, ‘Rock with the Vote’ that will engage the youth organizers of political parties to share the policies and plans of their political parties for the youth