PNC’s Apasera, running mate begin 3-day tour of Upper East

fFagbearer of PNC, David Apasera

The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera and his running mate, Pastor Dr Divine Ayivor, are in the Upper East Region for a three-day campaign tour.

The entourage of the flagbearer includes the National Women’s Organizer, Communication Director and other national officers of the party.



He is expected to visit Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Talensi, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Navrongo Central, Chiana-Paga and Builsa North constituencies to galvanise support for the PNC ahead of the December 7 polls.

On his arrival in Bolgatanga Central Constituency, the PNC flagbearer paid a courtesy call on two Tindaanas, namely Tindonsobligo and Tindonmolgo, for their blessings and guidance from the gods.



He later paid similar courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of Zuarungu, where he hails from, and the paramount chief of Talensi Traditional Area, where he outlined his visions for the country if given the mandate to lead the country as president.