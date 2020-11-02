Election 2020: PNC outdoors Rev Devine Ayivor as running mate

Pastor Devine Ayivor is running mate for PNC

The People's National Congress has named Pastor Devine Ayivor as it's running mate for the 2020 December polls.

At an event to launch its manifesto held at the GNAT Hall on Monday, November 2, 2020, Rev Ayivor was revealed by the party's flagbearer, David Apasera as his deputy going to the December polls.



Mr Apasera unveiling Mr Ayivor as his running mate said the pastor had the competence to deliver as vice president of the Republic of Ghana and counted it as a privilege to have him as his running mate.



Rev Ayivor who contested the PNC’s flagbearer position this year and lost, in his acceptance speech whiles announcing his confidence in a PNC victory, said the party despite its slow start in the 2020 campaign season is poised to cause a big upset come December 7, as it aims to take down the big names and grab victory.



About Rev Dr Devine Ayivor



Rev. Dr Divine Ayivor was born on May 1, 1957.

He was a Merrill Lynch Investment Banker in 1983 and was also a Wall Street Investment Banker and attended the Institute of Finance Wall Street in 1983.



Rev. Dr. Ayivor attended College of Insurance in New York City in 1989 and was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jedi Leasing with a portfolio of $4 million in 1992.



He was awarded a Masters of Divinity by Andrews University in 2005 and in 2006 he was the CEO of “3 Angels Mission” a private school in Michigan, USA.



He was also a Teacher for Prison Inmates on contract in 2007.



He became the Pastor of Prince Emmanuel SDA Church, Ringway Osu in Accra-Ghana in 2018.