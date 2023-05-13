Evans Nimako accuses Asiedu Nketiah of taking sides against Dr. Duffuor

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concerns over the internal issues within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of its May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Evans Nimako urged the party to seek guidance from the NPP if they lack an understanding of resolving such situations.



“For us the New Patriotic Party, we wish them well and if they will look at what we are doing and learn from us, it will help them. I will plead, all of us go to the IPAC meetings, so, if there is something, they can feel free and consult us and we are also ready to help them out,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on May 11, 2023, he criticized the NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito for seemingly taking sides against one of the presidential aspirants, Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



“If they will take time and settle their house matter, I think it will help them, but I don’t believe that the position that the national chairman has taken helps because as a national chairman, you are supposed to be neutral and listen to both sides and decide on the appropriate solution. But what he (Asiedu Nketiah) is doing, it is like he has taken sides against Duffuor.



“Someone who has been your finance minister before and you people also believe that he is one of the financiers of the party, but now you are accusing him of being a bad person, it is up to them,” he added.

It may be recalled that Dr. Kwabena Duffour, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.



However, Dr. Duffuor has withdrawn the interlocutory injunction against the party primaries and also withdrawn from the presidential race.





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









AM/SARA