33
Menu
News

Exclusive: Full list of Deputy Minister nominees

President Akufo Addo African Print Shirt212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 19 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming the last batch of ministerial appointments and Deputy Ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term government.

Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.

GhanaWeb sources state that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.

Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo.

Find below the full list of Deputy Minister nominees:

Finance

Abena Osei Asare

Charles Adu Baohen

John Kumah

Trade and Industry

Dokua Asiamah Adjei

Okyere Baafi

Herbert Krapa

Energy

Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Amin Adam

Owuraku Aidoo

Education

John Ntim Fordjour

Gifty Twum Ampofo

Attorney General

Dinah Asonaba Dapaah

Tuah Yeboah

Gender, Children and Social Protection

Lariba Zuweira Abudu

Interior

Nana Eyiah

Youth & Sports

Evans Bobie

Defence

Amankwah Manu

Railways

Asante Boateng

Employment and Labour Relations

Bright Wereko Brobby

Fisheries

Moses Anim

Roads & Highways

Mavis Nkansah Boadu

Stephen Jalulah

Communication

Ama Pomaa Andoh

Richard Ahiabgah

Lands & Forestry

Benito Owusu-Bio

George Mireku Duker

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Thomas Mbomba

Ampratwum Sarpong

Food & Agriculture

Yaw Frimpong Addo

Hardi Tuferu

Transport

Hassan Tampuli

Fredrick Adom

Health

Tina Mensah

Asei Mahama

Information

Fatimatu Abubakari

Works and Housing

Abdulai Abanga

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: