Exclusive: Full list of Deputy Minister nominees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming the last batch of ministerial appointments and Deputy Ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term government.

Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.



GhanaWeb sources state that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.



Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo.



Find below the full list of Deputy Minister nominees:



Finance



Abena Osei Asare



Charles Adu Baohen



John Kumah



Trade and Industry



Dokua Asiamah Adjei



Okyere Baafi



Herbert Krapa



Energy

Andrew Egyapa Mercer



Amin Adam



Owuraku Aidoo



Education



John Ntim Fordjour



Gifty Twum Ampofo



Attorney General



Dinah Asonaba Dapaah



Tuah Yeboah



Gender, Children and Social Protection



Lariba Zuweira Abudu



Interior



Nana Eyiah

Youth & Sports



Evans Bobie



Defence



Amankwah Manu



Railways



Asante Boateng



Employment and Labour Relations



Bright Wereko Brobby



Fisheries



Moses Anim



Roads & Highways



Mavis Nkansah Boadu



Stephen Jalulah

Communication



Ama Pomaa Andoh



Richard Ahiabgah



Lands & Forestry



Benito Owusu-Bio



George Mireku Duker



Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration



Thomas Mbomba



Ampratwum Sarpong



Food & Agriculture



Yaw Frimpong Addo



Hardi Tuferu



Transport

Hassan Tampuli



Fredrick Adom



Health



Tina Mensah



Asei Mahama



Information



Fatimatu Abubakari



Works and Housing



Abdulai Abanga