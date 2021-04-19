Exclusive: Full list of Deputy Minister nominees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming the last batch of ministerial appointments and Deputy Ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term government.
Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.
GhanaWeb sources state that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.
Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo.
Find below the full list of Deputy Minister nominees:
Finance
Abena Osei Asare
Charles Adu Baohen
John Kumah
Trade and Industry
Dokua Asiamah Adjei
Okyere Baafi
Herbert Krapa
Energy
Andrew Egyapa Mercer
Amin Adam
Owuraku Aidoo
Education
John Ntim Fordjour
Gifty Twum Ampofo
Attorney General
Dinah Asonaba Dapaah
Tuah Yeboah
Gender, Children and Social Protection
Lariba Zuweira Abudu
Interior
Nana Eyiah
Youth & Sports
Evans Bobie
Defence
Amankwah Manu
Railways
Asante Boateng
Employment and Labour Relations
Bright Wereko Brobby
Fisheries
Moses Anim
Roads & Highways
Mavis Nkansah Boadu
Stephen Jalulah
Communication
Ama Pomaa Andoh
Richard Ahiabgah
Lands & Forestry
Benito Owusu-Bio
George Mireku Duker
Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
Thomas Mbomba
Ampratwum Sarpong
Food & Agriculture
Yaw Frimpong Addo
Hardi Tuferu
Transport
Hassan Tampuli
Fredrick Adom
Health
Tina Mensah
Asei Mahama
Information
Fatimatu Abubakari
Works and Housing
Abdulai Abanga
