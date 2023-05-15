Fake register, fake victory - Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory

Koku Anyidoho and former president John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to the outcome of the party's presidential primaries held on May 13.

Anyidoho alluded to the process having been run on a fake register claiming that the winner can only bask in a fake victory.



Former president John Dramani Mahama won the primary by 98.9% of valid votes cast beating off competition from Kojo Bonsu.



Anyidoho, an avowed critic of Mahama and a supporter of Duffuor, said the last-minute withdrawal of Duffuor had ensured that the process was incident free.



"Thank God for the withdrawal of Dr. Duffuor. There was no bloodshed because any drop of blood based on a fake register would have been attributed to Dr. Duffuor. Let those who won by 10,0000000% enjoy their fake victory," he tweeted on May 14.



"At least there is peace in Ghana. Asomdwe nkoaa. Dr. Duffuor responded to the call for peace just like President Mills did in 2004. Let them win by 10,00000000% oooooooo! Are we not happy there is peace?" he added in another tweet.

John Mahama by his victory becomes leader of the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections. 2024 will be Mahama's fourth cconsecutive run for the top job.



He won the first try in 2012 before losing in 2016 and 2020 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





