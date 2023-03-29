Female MPs welcome 'absentee' Adwoa Safo with hugs after she missed ministerial voting

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was welcomed back to parliament with open arms by her colleague female MPs from both sides of the House following her absence from the chamber last week.

On yet another occasion, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker missed sitting in parliament when the majority caucus required her presence for a vote.



On Friday, March 24, 2023, the House conducted a crucial vote on the approval of some six ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The equality in numbers on both the majority and minority sides of the house meant that every single vote was key in securing the badly needed approval of the nominees.



This was more important especially when the minority had served a clear notice of adhering to a directive from its party, the National Democratic Congress to reject the nominees.



Adwoa Safo, who had been absent during previous votings, failed to attend the sitting on Friday.

She, however, returned to the chamber on Monday, March 29, 2023, when the house reconvened.



In a video shared by Oyerepa TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP beaming with smiles was seen being welcomed back to the House by other female MPs from both the majority and minority.



Her colleagues took turns to share a hug with the Dome Kwabenya MP amidst the exchange of pleasantries.



Ahead of the vote on Friday, some NPP members had expressed concerns about the truancy of Adwoa Safo when it comes to critical issues that required her presence.





Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Jennifer Queen likened Adwo Safo to an overpampered village girl.



“One our villages there are small some small girls who grow up to be stubborn and will not listen to anyone. When you ask her to go and bathe, she will not budge. With some twisted hair on her head, she won’t listen to anything and will grow up with such an attitude,” she bemoaned during an interview on Okay FM.







