Fmr regional ministers bemoan inadequate budgetary allocation to Coordinating Councils

Nii Armah Ashietey is a former Minister for Greater Accra

A former Greater Accra regional minister, Nii Armah Ashietey, has bemoaned the inadequate budgetary allocation made to the regional coordinating councils when their work involves the supervision of other assemblies, many of whom are better resourced than they are.

He explained that while the work of the Regional Coordinating Council, which overlaps that of the regional minister, involves the monitoring and supervision of other Assemblies under its jurisdiction, the work difficult difficult when the people they are supervising seem better equipped than they are.



“The Assemblies as constituted, are resourced than the coordinating council, supposed to coordinate, monitor and harmonize these assemblies, you can imagine supervising institutions which are very rich and yet you have nothing; it’s a problem,” he said.



He made this known during a meeting of former regional ministers, initiated by current regional minister, Henry Quartey, to deliberate on issues regarding the transformation of the capital.

According to Henry Quartey, it was an opportunity to tap into the rich expertise of the former appointees to help his vision.



During the engagement, the former ministers of Greater Accra, including Ishmeal Ashitey, raised concerns about the lack of budgetary allocation to the regional coordinating councils.