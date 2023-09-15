Forgive the ‘sins’ of Adwoa Safo – NPP man beseechs Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchway, has called on Ghanaians, especially the constituents of Dome Kwabenya to pardon the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

In Kwesi Botchway’s opinion, a committee was set up by Speaker of Parliament to probe her supposed wrongdoings after which she was cleared.



This, Kwesi Botchway, believes should be an indication for Ghanaians to forgive and not crucify Adwoa Safo.



“I don’t think that Sarah Adwoa Safo should be crucified so much. I mean, she has done something wrong, she’s come to apologise. Ghanaians, we have this patriotic spirit of accepting people when they apologise. Let’s accept her, let’s forgive her, let’s hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said on TV3 Newday.



Kwesi further said, “I think if she has flouted any regulation in the rules of the engagement of parliament, parliament is right enough to take a decision on her. So, I don’t think she has flouted any regulation because I know there was a committee set up to investigate or look into her absence and the Speaker cleared her of any wrongdoing.”





The former gender minister via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence in parliament.



Adwoa Safo said her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



"I want to apologise because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executives, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathisers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened," Adwoa Safo said.



Adwoa Safo's extended absence from parliament had been a prominent topic of discussion in 2022, sparking nationwide debate.



This issue arose when she left the country following the passage of the 2022 budget on November 26, 2021.

Due to her extended absence, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin referred Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee on April 4 for missing fifteen sitting days.On July 29, 2023, the president revoked her appointment as the gender minister based on Article 81 of the Constitution. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties upon her return from the United States of America.BAJ/AW

